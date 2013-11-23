Greatest Hits

Here’s a selection of some of the most popular posts I’ve made in the last ten years, as well as some posts I’m especially fond of.
2013:
Cute Cats to the Rescue? – my “Cute Cat Theory” paper
Beyond the Crisis in Civics
Beyond Election Monitoring: Citizen Monitoring of Infrastructure
2012:
Unpacking Kony 2012
An Idea Worth at least 40 nanoKardashians of your Attention
The Tweetbomb and the Ethics of Attention
When the World is Your Dance Teacher
How Do We Make Civic Crowdfunding Awesome?
The Passion of Mike Daisey
2011:
What if Tunisia Had a Revolution, But Nobody Watched
CHI Keynote: Desperately Seeking Serendipity
Understanding #amina
Those White Plastic Chairs
Overcoming Political Polarization, But Not Through Facts
2010:
Internet Freedom: Beyond Circumvention
Makmende’s So Huge, He Can’t Fit into Wikipedia
2009:
Is Ad-Supported Journalism Viable?
2008:
The Polyglot Internet
The Cute Cat Theory Talk at ETech
Homophily, Serendipity, Xenophilia
Financial Models for Difficult Journalism
Innovation from Constraint
Mapping Infrastructure and Flow
2007:
The Art of Conference Blogging
Paper on Mobile Phones and Activism
Incremental Infrastructure, or how Mobile Phones Might Wire Africa
2006:
Just How Crazy is Joseph Kony?
2005:
Africa’s a Continent, Not a Crisis
Recovery 2.0 – The Early History of Katrina Peoplefinder
2004:
Behold the Power of String
2003:
Media Attention, the UN, Sean MacBride and “Ancient” Media History
I learned about you from your 2010 TED talk, and used that video in some media classes I taught at Ohio State while working on my PhD, which I finished last May. I just finished 'Rewire' and highly recommend it to anyone interested in new media or global communication. It is truly outstanding and forward thinking. I look forward to your follow-up work with Global Voices and will celebrate the day when language is genuinely transparent.
Jim Collier
Columbus, OH
