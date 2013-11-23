Greatest Hits

Here’s a selection of some of the most popular posts I’ve made in the last ten years, as well as some posts I’m especially fond of.

2013:

Cute Cats to the Rescue? – my “Cute Cat Theory” paper

Beyond the Crisis in Civics

Beyond Election Monitoring: Citizen Monitoring of Infrastructure

2012:

Unpacking Kony 2012

An Idea Worth at least 40 nanoKardashians of your Attention

The Tweetbomb and the Ethics of Attention

When the World is Your Dance Teacher

How Do We Make Civic Crowdfunding Awesome?

The Passion of Mike Daisey

2011:

What if Tunisia Had a Revolution, But Nobody Watched

CHI Keynote: Desperately Seeking Serendipity

Understanding #amina

Those White Plastic Chairs



Overcoming Political Polarization, But Not Through Facts

2010:

Internet Freedom: Beyond Circumvention

Makmende’s So Huge, He Can’t Fit into Wikipedia

2009:

Is Ad-Supported Journalism Viable?

2008:

The Polyglot Internet

The Cute Cat Theory Talk at ETech

Homophily, Serendipity, Xenophilia

Financial Models for Difficult Journalism

Innovation from Constraint

Mapping Infrastructure and Flow

2007:

The Art of Conference Blogging

Paper on Mobile Phones and Activism

Incremental Infrastructure, or how Mobile Phones Might Wire Africa

2006:

Just How Crazy is Joseph Kony?



2005:

Africa’s a Continent, Not a Crisis

Recovery 2.0 – The Early History of Katrina Peoplefinder

2004:

Behold the Power of String

2003:

Media Attention, the UN, Sean MacBride and “Ancient” Media History