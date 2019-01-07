Deceptive ads and the DRC election: help us document possible election fraud

en français, ci-dessous

The Democratic Republic of Congo held presidential elections on December 30, 2018. Preliminary results were originally scheduled to be released yesterday, January 6th, but the head of the electoral commission has delayed reporting those results because as of Saturday the 5th, less than half of the votes had been transported to counting centers.

So why are ads on Google and Facebook, apparently targeted towards internet users in DRC’s neighbor, Congo-Brazzaville, declaring Emmanuel Shadary to be DRC’s new president?

The ads above were forwarded to me from an NGO worker in Brazzaville, across the river from Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC. There’s regular traffic between Brazzaville and Kinshasa, which may be one of the major ways information is getting into DRC, as election officials have shut off the internet, turned off SMS messaging, and ordered Radio France Internationale off the air.

These ads would be illegal in DRC, where it is prohibited to announce an election winner before the electoral commission releases results. Furthermore, there’s a good chance that they are fake news, designed to help the incumbent government remain in power. Unfortunately, Facebook and Google’s powerful ad systems may be being used to reinforce election fraud, either by targeting these ads to Brazzaville or to DRC itself, where a small number of people are still on the internet. (While 3G and 4G services are down, some businesses are reported to be online.)

Background: For the past 18 years, Joseph Kabila has been president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who took office after his father, President Laurent-Désiré Kabila, was assassinated in 2001. Elected to two terms in 2006 and 2011, Kabila was mandated to step down from his office in 2016. He didn’t. Instead, DRC’s electoral authority announced that an election couldn’t be held until 2018. This is that election, and Kabila eventually announced that he would not stand.

Instead, he threw his support behind Emmanuel Shadary, who served under Kabila as minister of the interior. During his time serving Kabila, Shadary controlled the police and security services, and is alleged to have used those forces to violently suppress protests and to arrest opposition politicians. He has been sanctioned by the European Union for human rights violations and is prohibited from entering the EU.

The Catholic Church, a powerful force in Congo, monitored the elections using 40,000 observers and states that it knows who actually won the elections. Given that businessman Martin Fayulu had led Shadary by more than 30 percentage points in recent polls, the Church’s call for the release of results is seen as an indication that they believe Shadary has lost the election.

If you are anywhere in DRC, or in Brazzaville, Kigali, Gabarone, Kampala or in other locations that border on DRC, and you’re seeing ads that declare any candidate the winner of the DRC elections, PLEASE TAKE SCREENSHOTS including the URL of the page. Please click on the ad, and screenshot the page it returns, including the URL. Send those screenshots to my team at MIT: ethanz AT mit DOT edu – we are collecting these images so we can ask Google and Facebook to prevent the transmission of false information that could be used to cement a stolen election.

Updates –

– translation in French follows below

– I have spoken with FB – they’ve identified the ad featured above and removed it. That said, there are likely more to come, and we could use help identifying others that appear.

# Publicités trompeuses et élections en RDC: aidez-vous à documenter une

éventuelle fraude électorale.

La République Démocratique du Congo a tenu des élections présidentielles

le 30 décembre 2018. Les résultats préliminaires devaient initialement

être publiés hier, le 6 Janvier, mais le président de la commission

électorale a reporté la publication de ces résultats car, [à la date du

samedi 5, moins de la moitié des votes avaient été transportés vers les

centres de comptage](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-46771360).

Alors, pourquoi y avait il des publicités sur Google et Facebook,

apparemment destinées aux internautes du voisin de la RDC, le

Congo-Brazzaville, annoncant que Emmanuel Shadary est le nouveau

président de la DRC?

Les publicités ci-dessus m’ont été transmises par un employé d’une ONG à

Brazzaville, de l’autre côté du fleuve par rapport à Kinshasa, la

capitale de la RDC. Il y a un trafic régulier entre Brazzaville et

Kinshasa, ce qui pourrait être l’un des principaux flux d’information en

entrant en RDC, car [les responsables des élections ont coupé

l’internet, désactivé les SMS et bloqué la diffusion de Radio France

Internationale

(RFI)](https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/01/drc-electoral-fears-rise-as-internet-shutdown-continues).

Ces publicités seraient illégales en RDC, où il est interdit d’annoncer

un gagnant avant que la commission électorale ne publie les résultats.

En outre, il y a de fortes chances pour que ces informations soient

fausses, conçues pour aider le gouvernement en place à rester au

pouvoir. Malheureusement, les systèmes de publicité de Facebook et de

Google pourraient être utilisés pour crédibiliser la fraude électorale,

soit en ciblant ces publicités sur Brazzaville, soit sur la RDC même, où

un petit nombre de personnes se trouvent encore sur Internet. (Bien que

les services 3G et 4G soient coupés, certaines entreprises semblent

avoir accès à internet.)

Contexte: Joseph Kabila est président de la République démocratique du

Congo depuis 18 ans. Il a pris ses fonctions après l’assassinat de son

père, le président Laurent-Désiré Kabila, en 2001. Élu à deux mandats en

2006 et 2011, Kabila a été mandaté de quitter la présidence en 2016. Il

ne l’a pas fait. Au lieu de cela, les autorités électorales de la RDC

ont annoncé qu’une élection ne pourrait avoir lieu avant 2018. C’est

cette élection et Kabila a finalement annoncé qu’il ne se présenterait pas.

Au lieu de cela, il a apporté son soutien à Emmanuel Shadary, qui a été

ministre de l’intérieur sous Kabila. Au cours de ses années au service

de Kabila, Shadary contrôlait la police et les services de sécurité et

aurait utilisé ces forces pour réprimer violemment des manifestations et

arrêter des hommes politiques de l’opposition. Il a été [sanctionné par

l’Union européenne pour violation des droits de

l’homme](https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32017D0905&from=EN)

et il lui est interdit d’entrer dans l’UE.

L’Église catholique, une force importante au Congo, a surveillé les

élections à l’aide de 40 000 observateurs et a déclaré connaitre le

vainqueur des élections. Étant donné que l’homme d’affaires Martin

Fayulu avait plus de 30 points d’avance sur Shadary dans les derniers

sondages, l’appel de l’Église à la publication des résultats est [perçu

comme une indication qu’ils estiment que Shadary a perdu les

élections](https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/04/world/africa/fayulu-congo-presidential-vote-catholic.html).

Si vous vous trouvez n’importe ou en RDC, à Brazzaville, à Kigali, à

Gabarone, à Kampala ou dans quelqu’autre localité limitrophe de la RDC,

et que vous voyez des publicités déclarant un candidat vainqueur des

élections en RDC, VEUILLEZ FAIRE DES COPIES D’ÉCRAN, comprenant l’URL de

la page. Merci de cliquer sur la publicité et de prendre une copie

d’écran de la page affichée, ainsi que de l’URL. Envoyez ces captures

d’écran à mon équipe du MIT: ethanz AROBASE mit POINT edu – nous

collectons ces images afin de demander à Google et Facebook d’empêcher

la transmission de fausses informations qui pourraient être utilisées

pour cimenter une élection volée.

